Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pulse Seismic Inc (TSE:PSD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.24. Pulse Seismic shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 4,100 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.42 million and a PE ratio of 557.50.

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.78 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Pulse Seismic Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD)

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its library covers principal areas in Alberta, Northeast British Columbia, and Saskatchewan, as well as includes portions of the Northwest Territories, Yukon, Manitoba, and Montana.

