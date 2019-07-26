PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $31.86 on Friday. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 21,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $699,938.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Ossowski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,695 shares of company stock worth $4,796,293. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1,702.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Engie to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

