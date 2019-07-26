PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.48% from the stock’s previous close.

PHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Engie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

NYSE PHM traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $34.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle H. Hairston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Ossowski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,796,293. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 86,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

