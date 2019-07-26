Pwmco LLC Buys 11,307 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Pwmco LLC boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,307 shares during the quarter. Equity Lifestyle Properties makes up about 5.8% of Pwmco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pwmco LLC owned 0.21% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $23,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter worth $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3,059.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 186.7% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ELS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Inflarx to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.25.

Shares of ELS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.07. 10,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.63.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.91 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.31%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

