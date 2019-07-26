Pwmco LLC Sells 10,500 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Pwmco LLC trimmed its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging comprises about 2.5% of Pwmco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pwmco LLC owned 0.25% of Graphic Packaging worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 210.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 319.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth $134,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GPK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.19. 76,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

