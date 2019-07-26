Pwmco LLC Sells 6,237 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Pwmco LLC lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 32.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,237 shares during the quarter. Pwmco LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 57,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 323.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Synopsys by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Synopsys by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 29,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Synopsys to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.03 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

SNPS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.85. 9,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.93. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.27. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $79.14 and a one year high of $138.25.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $836.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.41 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $598,050.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,912,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 11,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $1,452,708.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,801,743.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,180 shares of company stock valued at $24,653,559. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

