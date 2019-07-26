Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Suncor Energy Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) – Cormark lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Suncor Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, July 25th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. Cormark also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.37 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.25 price objective on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.53.

Suncor Energy stock traded up C$0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching C$39.17. 539,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,089. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$35.53 and a 52-week high of C$55.47. The company has a market cap of $64.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.