Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Lowered by Seaport Global Securities

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Regal Beloit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

RBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grana y Montero SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $81.23 on Wednesday. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $87.31. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $853.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 39,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 24,288 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

