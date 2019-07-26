Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Decreased by DA Davidson

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Reevey now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. DA Davidson also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s FY2019 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Wood & Company reiterated an “average” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Realogy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

NYSE:KEY opened at $18.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $21.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $225,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,357,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824,887 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $130,322,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,418,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,467 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,674,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

