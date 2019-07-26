Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Decreased by Analyst

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Xilinx in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the programmable devices maker will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on XLNX. Mizuho lifted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.32.

XLNX stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.86. 93,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,529. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $68.76 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 221 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,733 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $428,847.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth W. Vanderslice sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,599 shares of company stock worth $1,385,314 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

