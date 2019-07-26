Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $640,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,778.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,608,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,545,000 after buying an additional 27,614,564 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 180.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,309,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,764,000 after buying an additional 22,716,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,221,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,175,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,316,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,649 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,448,593 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.36.

