Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,393 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,637,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 44,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,050,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,341,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 497,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,743,000 after buying an additional 233,805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,737,046. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.03.

