Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises 0.9% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 59,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

FV stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $31.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,572. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

