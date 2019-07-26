Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Zoetis by 6.1% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 157,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,916,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Zoetis by 24.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 64.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 20.2% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $692,450.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,969.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,900 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $210,102.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,366 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $114.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,194. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $78.90 and a 1 year high of $116.69. The stock has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

