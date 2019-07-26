Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:QRI)

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) announced a interim dividend on Friday, July 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of QRI stock traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting A$1.69 ($1.20). The company had a trading volume of 211,788 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.66. Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of A$1.60 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of A$1.72 ($1.22).

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.