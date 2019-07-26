Quanta Services (PWR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Quanta Services to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Quanta Services has set its FY19 guidance at $3.40-3.86 EPS.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Quanta Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.04. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Heartland Banccorp in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $47.00 price target on Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

