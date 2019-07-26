Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) PT Raised to $111.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DGX. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.20.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of DGX stock opened at $102.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.27. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $112.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, insider Mark Guinan sold 73,005 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,902,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 244,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $24,456,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 457,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,761,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6,691.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,033,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $272,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,242 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 10,065.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,664,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $115,526,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 587.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,237,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,002 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.