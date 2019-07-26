Quixant (LON:QXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Quixant (LON:QXT) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Quixant stock opened at GBX 269 ($3.51) on Tuesday. Quixant has a 52 week low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 490 ($6.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $178.66 million and a PE ratio of 12.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 238.40.

In related news, insider Michael Peagram acquired 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £42,900 ($56,056.45).

About Quixant

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company also designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

