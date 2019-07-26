Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) fell 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.42, 1,744,601 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 2,158,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Several research firms recently commented on QTT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Get Qutoutiao alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.39.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qutoutiao Inc – will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,510,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

Featured Article: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Qutoutiao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qutoutiao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.