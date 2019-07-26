Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) will announce $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $6.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Ralph Lauren stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.65. The company had a trading volume of 206,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $95.63 and a one year high of $147.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 38.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $8,015,650.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 357,140 shares of company stock valued at $39,388,256. Insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 9.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

