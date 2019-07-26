Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Stock Rating Lowered by OTR Global

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was downgraded by equities researchers at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

RL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $70.00 price objective on Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.31.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $109.58. The company had a trading volume of 144,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,562. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $95.63 and a twelve month high of $147.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $7,516,368.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 357,140 shares of company stock worth $39,388,256 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RL. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 31,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 9.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 116,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,070,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth about $18,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

