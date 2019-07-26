Rathbone Brothers plc (RAT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 25 on October 1st

Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:RAT opened at GBX 2,225 ($29.07) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Rathbone Brothers has a 1 year low of GBX 2,055 ($26.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,654 ($34.68). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,155.10.

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

