Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $20.89 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,584 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for 4.3% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $20,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.4% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.6% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CNI. Desjardins downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Macquarie set a $52.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

CNI traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $94.86. 836,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,761. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $70.36 and a 12 month high of $95.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.47. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.411 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

