Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $23.34 Million Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,893 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies makes up 4.8% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $23,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 33,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.42, for a total value of $5,544,077.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,753,247.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.19, for a total value of $233,489.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $688,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,036,232 shares of company stock worth $505,105,319. Insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.95.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.87. 683,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $121.47 and a 12-month high of $192.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.35.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

