Raub Brock Capital Management LP Invests $252,000 in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $106.36. 71,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,759. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.23 and a fifty-two week high of $107.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.21.

