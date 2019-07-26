Raven Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $193,964.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $193,964.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 58.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00294122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.32 or 0.01646794 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00121119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024398 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000609 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,821,788,958 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com.

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.