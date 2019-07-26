Raymond James Analysts Give Canfor (TSE:CFP) a C$18.00 Price Target

Canfor (TSE:CFP) has been given a C$18.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 73.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CFP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price target on shares of in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on WPX Energy from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised Cornerstone Progressive Return Fund from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Canfor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.20.

TSE:CFP traded down C$0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.35. 371,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,152. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.45. Canfor has a one year low of C$8.55 and a one year high of C$32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.37) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canfor will post 0.9299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

