Raymond James Analysts Give Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) a C$17.00 Price Target

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) has been assigned a C$17.00 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.25 target price on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Almaden Minerals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.38.

HSE traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion and a PE ratio of 7.07. Husky Energy has a 1 year low of C$10.38 and a 1 year high of C$22.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.32.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.93 billion. Analysts predict that Husky Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

