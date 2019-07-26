Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Donald C. Templin bought 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.74 per share, with a total value of $253,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,054.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Rohr bought 12,500 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.14 per share, with a total value of $601,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Sophos Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.68.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $28.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

