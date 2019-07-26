Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.0% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $4,648,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $1,791,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 816,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,657,000 after buying an additional 213,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $117.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $125.09. The firm has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $159,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised easyJet to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.87.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

