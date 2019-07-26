Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,174 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $9,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Target by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 38,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Target by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Target by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,167 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Target by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $1,055,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $370,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,650 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $87.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.88.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

