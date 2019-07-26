Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $3.28 Million Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider M Jeffrey Charney sold 7,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total value of $551,745.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,014.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $1,755,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,515,137.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,350 shares of company stock worth $5,383,467 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGR. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on TiVo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.23.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $84.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.90. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

