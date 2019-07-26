Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.08

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and traded as low as $13.00. Reading International shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 752 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.17). Reading International had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $61.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Reading International, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Margaret Cotter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $28,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,005 shares of company stock worth $399,346. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Reading International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Reading International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 293,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Reading International by 511.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Reading International by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

