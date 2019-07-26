RealChain Price Hits $0.0006 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One RealChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene and DigiFinex. Over the last week, RealChain has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. RealChain has a market cap of $262,368.00 and approximately $82,876.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RealChain alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.89 or 0.05923153 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00045883 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

RealChain Profile

RealChain (RCT) is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,426,943 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org.

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RealChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.