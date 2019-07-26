Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Weir Group (WEIR)

Weir Group (LON: WEIR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/26/2019 – Weir Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

7/24/2019 – Weir Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

7/23/2019 – Weir Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/22/2019 – Weir Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/15/2019 – Weir Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/11/2019 – Weir Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 1,880 ($24.57). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2019 – Weir Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

7/8/2019 – Weir Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/3/2019 – Weir Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/3/2019 – Weir Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/28/2019 – Weir Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/21/2019 – Weir Group was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,800 ($23.52).

6/21/2019 – Weir Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/5/2019 – Weir Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/28/2019 – Weir Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of WEIR traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,557 ($20.34). 959,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,506.41. Weir Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,032 ($26.55). The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 210.41.

In other Weir Group news, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 2,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,690 ($22.08), for a total transaction of £35,236.50 ($46,042.73).

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

