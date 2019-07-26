Red Emperor Resources (LON:RMP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Red Emperor Resources NL (LON:RMP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.54. Red Emperor Resources shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 562,791 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and a P/E ratio of -5.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.60.

About Red Emperor Resources (LON:RMP)

Red Emperor Resources NL, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resource exploration company. It operates in two segments, Exploration & Evaluation and Treasury. The company holds oil and gas interests on the Alaska North Slope and in South East Asia. It holds interest in the offshore Philippines Block, Service Contract 55Basin that covers an area of 9,880 kilometer square located in the southwest Palawan Basin, the Philippines.

