Red Moon Resources (CVE:RMK) Stock Price Down 20%

Shares of Red Moon Resources Inc (CVE:RMK) fell 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 7,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 12,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00.

Red Moon Resources Company Profile (CVE:RMK)

Red Moon Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company explores for potash, salt, gypsum, and other mineral deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Captain Cook Salt project covering 922 claims in the Bay St.

