REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Redhill Biopharma Ltd, is an Israel-based specialty biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases and cancer. It offers the following gastrointestinal products in the United States: Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and acute enterocolitis, as well as EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management, under medical supervision, of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes: TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn’s disease; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron; RHB-106; YELIVA (ABC294640); MESUPRON, and RIZAPORT (RHB-103). “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RDHL. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $23.00 target price on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, WBB Securities raised shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Shares of RDHL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 2.84. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.40.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative net margin of 561.47% and a negative return on equity of 93.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 65,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

