Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Skyline Asset Management LP

Skyline Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. Reinsurance Group of America comprises approximately 2.0% of Skyline Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Skyline Asset Management LP owned 0.11% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $11,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 16.4% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 438,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,276,000 after acquiring an additional 61,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 31.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,850. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52 week low of $127.84 and a 52 week high of $160.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $470,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alain Neemeh sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $542,864.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.83.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

