Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 19.46%.

NASDAQ:RBNC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.07. 6,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,650. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79. Reliant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $268.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RBNC shares. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down previously from $108.00) on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBNC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.