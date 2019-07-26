Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 327.8% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of RELV stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. 11,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.56. Reliv International has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $5.89.

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter. Reliv International had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%.

Reliv International Company Profile

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

