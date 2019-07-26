Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (LON:RMS) traded up 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.59 ($0.01), 157,633 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44.

Remote Monitored Systems Company Profile (LON:RMS)

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of survey and inspections, and data management and analytics business in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and South East Asia. The company offers survey and inspection services using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as ground-and water-based survey equipment.

