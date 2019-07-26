Renaissance Investment Group LLC Buys 5,013 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.81. The stock had a trading volume of 120,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,944. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $28.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.68.

In related news, Director James E. Rohr purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.14 per share, for a total transaction of $601,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald C. Templin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.74 per share, for a total transaction of $253,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,054.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

