Renaissance Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC cut its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,776,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,622,000 after purchasing an additional 485,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,069,000 after purchasing an additional 316,437 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 154.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 119,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 72,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 975,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,147,000 after purchasing an additional 247,407 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wellington Shields cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $43.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. LKQ has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other LKQ news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $289,895.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,886,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $31,588.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,869.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.94. 1,406,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,344. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $36.10.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

