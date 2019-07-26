Renaissance Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,161,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,438,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,186 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,929,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $967,382,000 after acquiring an additional 60,234 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.5% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 12,140,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $908,388,000 after acquiring an additional 290,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,386,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,194,000 after acquiring an additional 646,745 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.20. 137,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,059,279. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $58.47 and a 12-month high of $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

