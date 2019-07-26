Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $5.58 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up 2.1% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerville Kurt F acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 277.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 40,720 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 29,938 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.6% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 18,760 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.85. The stock had a trading volume of 79,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,095. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.47. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 16.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

