Republic Services’ (RSG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $93.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $83.00. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RSG. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America set a $275.00 target price on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shopify from C$230.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.19.

RSG traded up $3.20 on Friday, hitting $90.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,955. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.96. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 69,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $5,783,389.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,610 shares in the company, valued at $23,773,842.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ark Jon Vander sold 19,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $1,587,157.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,875 shares of company stock worth $10,891,028 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Republic Services by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

