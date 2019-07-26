Request Network (REQ) Trading Down 3% Over Last Week

Request Network (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Request Network has a market capitalization of $15.89 million and approximately $253,015.00 worth of Request Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, DDEX, WazirX and GOPAX. In the last week, Request Network has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00294356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.90 or 0.01620725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024544 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00120401 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000592 BTC.

About Request Network

Request Network was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request Network’s total supply is 999,986,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,657,215 tokens. The Reddit community for Request Network is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request Network is request.network. Request Network’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Request Network is blog.request.network.

Request Network Token Trading

Request Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, IDEX, Kucoin, Kyber Network, WazirX, DDEX, Liqui, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, CoinExchange, Koinex, Ethfinex, Mercatox, Bitbns, GOPAX, Binance, Huobi and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

