Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alaris Royalty Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:AD)

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Alaris Royalty in a research note issued on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Phelan now forecasts that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.00. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AD. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded Alaris Royalty to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.75.

Alaris Royalty stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$21.05. 35,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21. Alaris Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$16.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.50.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.20 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Alaris Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Curtis James Krawetz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.61, for a total value of C$111,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$683,377.81. Also, Director Gary Patterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.98, for a total transaction of C$56,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$537,836.26. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $215,125.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

