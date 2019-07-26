Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Apache Co.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (NYSE:APA)

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Apache in a research note issued on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst R. Todd now expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Apache’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APA. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.05.

Apache stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. Apache has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Apache’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

In other Apache news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Mark Meyer acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,660.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $298,500 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Apache by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,491,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,156,000 after purchasing an additional 945,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apache by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,866,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,525,000 after purchasing an additional 340,044 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Apache during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Apache by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,907,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,084,000 after purchasing an additional 102,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Apache by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 435,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 19,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

